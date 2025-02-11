General

Water Tank Cleaning to Affect Water Pressure in RPN Bukit Beruang Baru

Bandar Seri Begawan: RPN Bukit Beruang Baru and its surrounding areas may experience low water pressure, particularly in higher ground locations, due to scheduled water tank cleaning works.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department has announced that the cleaning of Water Tank 1 will occur on February 11, followed by Water Tank 2 on February 12. The operations are set to start at 8 a.m. and will continue until completion.



Residents requiring water tanker services during this period can reach out to Talian Darussalam at 123 for assistance.

