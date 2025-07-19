Water Supply Disruptions Impact Lambak Kanan National Housing Area

Lambak kanan: The Lambak Kanan National Housing Area is currently facing disruptions in its water supply. The issue stems from the quality of raw water from the Tutong River, which has been found to contain high levels of organic materials. This contamination has impacted the production of clean water, subsequently affecting the water levels in Lambak Kanan Water Storage Tanks One and Three.

According to Radio Television Brunei, tank rationing efforts have been implemented from 11 PM to 4 AM in an attempt to boost the water levels in the affected tanks. These rationing measures will continue nightly until the condition of the raw water normalizes.

Residents in need of water tankers can request assistance by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.