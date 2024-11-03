Village Head Candidate Voting Takes Place in Kampung STKRJ Lambak Kiri and Kampung Batu Marang.



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Voting and Selection of Village Head candidates for Kampung STKRJ Lambak Kiri, Mukim Berakas ‘A’ and Kampung Batu Marang, Mukim Mentiri was held on 3rd November morning. The events were conducted at Dato Othman Primary School, Lambak Kiri, and Batu Marang Religious School respectively.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the voting for the Village Head candidate in STKRJ Lambak Kiri was attended by Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Brunei Muara District Officer, and Yang Berhormat Awang Amran bin Haji Maidin, Member of the Legislative Council. Awang Muhammad Redzuan Shah bin Haji Matali was the sole candidate for the position.

In Kampung Batu Marang, the selection process saw the presence of Awang Haji Md. Khairul Sirajul Fikri bin Haji Jamaluddin, Acting Assistant Brunei Muara District Officer, and Yang Berhormat Awang Lawi bin Haji Lamat, Member of the Legislative Council. Awang Muhammad Nor Andy bin Haji Mohd Said was the sole candidate for the position.

The voting

events were significant community activities, bringing together local officials and community members to participate in the selection of their village leaders.