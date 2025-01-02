Vehicle Carrying Contraband Detained at Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: A vehicle transporting a significant quantity of contraband was intercepted by the Royal Brunei Police Force during a routine patrol at the Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge. The operation led to the discovery of a substantial haul of illicit goods, which included 456 cans and 60 bottles of alcoholic beverages, along with 100 cartons of cigarettes.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the driver of the vehicle, identified as an unemployed local, was apprehended at the scene. The individual was subsequently taken to the Temburong Police Station, where further investigations are being conducted to uncover more details surrounding the incident and any potential links to larger smuggling operations.





The interception highlights ongoing efforts by local authorities to curb the illegal import and distribution of contraband items within the region. The Royal Brunei Police Force remains vigilant in its patrols, aiming to deter and address such activities effectively.

