Using Recyclable Materials to Produce Long-Lasting Furniture



Bandar Seri Begawan: Using recyclable items for other purposes is one of the ways to reduce waste and be more environmentally conscious. Among the items that can be created from recycled materials is furniture, which will not only be environmentally friendly but also long-lasting.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Pakar Tenaga Bersatu is one of the companies employing innovative methods to produce unique and environmentally friendly furniture and other items to reduce carbon footprint. The process begins with selecting quality material to be turned into a finished product.





To further diversify its products, the company is collaborating with the Institute of Brunei Technical Education, accepting students who are in the fields of construction, welding, and others.





With over 10 years of experience in utilising recyclable materials, the company has the potential to market quality products overseas, aside from promoting a sustainable environment.

