UP Concert Chorus Celebrates Peace and Justice with Vibrant Performance in The Hague

THE HAGUE — The University of the Philippines Concert Chorus (UPCC) delivered a stunning performance at the Diligentia Theater in The Hague on June 6, celebrating the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence and the 125th anniversary of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

According to Philippines News Agency, J. Eduardo Malaya, the event highlighted the strong cultural and diplomatic ties between the Philippines and the Netherlands, including recent visits by notable figures such as Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slut and H.M. Queen Maxima. In his remarks, Ambassador Malaya emphasized the PCA's role in the peaceful resolution of disputes, aligning with the United Nations’ recognition of these efforts.

The concert coincided with the PCA's three-day Congress of the Members of the Court and featured a rich program that started with the multi-lingual 'Cantate Domino'. The UPCC's repertoire also included biblical hymns 'Laudate Dominum (Psalm 117)' and 'Salmo 150', as well as songs symbolizing hope and resilience like 'Wade in the Water', with UPCC conductor Janet Sabas-Aracama performing a solo.

A highlight of the evening was Ambassador Malaya accompanying the choir on piano for 'Payapang Daigdig' (Peaceful World), reflecting the concert's theme. The choir also performed a medley of ABBA hits and songs from popular Broadway musicals and The Beatles, showcasing their versatile vocal talents.

The event was organized in partnership with the PCA and Diplomat Magazine and attended by dignitaries including PCA Secretary General Marcin Czepelak, Ambassador for International Organizations Paul van den Ijssel, International Court of Justice Judge Hilary Charlesworth, among others. Czepelak remarked on the power of music to connect humanity and underscore the mission of peaceful international dispute resolution.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with accolades for the choir’s performance resonating in the lobby post-concert. The UPCC, established in 1962, is renowned globally, having performed at numerous international venues and festivals, earning high honors including the Grand Prix at the Cracovia Cantans Choral Competition in Poland.