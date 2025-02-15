Universiti Brunei Darussalam and CEFAS Forge Collaborative Partnership



Bandar Seri Begawan: Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) and the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS) in Dorset, United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in exchanging scientific and technical expertise, as well as engage in joint research initiatives.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the MoU was signed by Dr. Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Vice Chancellor of UBD, and Mr. Neil Hornby, Chief Executive Officer of CEFAS. Ms. Catherine Pochkanavala – Cleeve, the Acting British High Commissioner to Brunei, was also present at the signing ceremony. This partnership seeks to enhance UBD’s research capabilities in fisheries and marine biodiversity and promote sustainable practices. The collaboration represents a significant step in UBD’s efforts to strengthen its research and educational connections with international experts.

