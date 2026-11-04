New collaboration enhances customer access to plant proteins, fibers, and cellulosics, driving innovation in health and nutrition markets

Univar Solutions Expands Plant-based Ingredient Portfolio Through Strategic Collaboration with Roquette in North America

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty and essential ingredients, announced a new distribution relationship between its Foodology by Univar Solutions business and Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients. The agreement includes an expanded cellulosics portfolio as well as NUTRALYS® plant proteins and NUTRIOSE® soluble fibers, strengthening Foodology by Univar Solutions’ plant-based offerings for customers in the United States and Canada.

“Together with Roquette, a global pioneer in plant-based ingredients, we’re delivering on our promise of bringing innovative, sustainable solutions to our customers,” said Aaron Lee, senior vice president of Health & Nutrition for Univar Solutions. “By expanding our collaboration beyond cellulosics to include plant proteins and fibers in North America, we’re aligning Roquette’s leadership in food innovation with our unmatched supply chain and market intelligence to help shape the future of nutrition. Through this collaboration, we’re putting Feeding Healthy Tomorrows into action, one project at a time.”

NUTRALYS® pea protein is a line of versatile plant-based protein ingredients derived from non-GMO yellow peas using Roquette’s patented water-based process. NUTRIOSE® soluble fiber, sourced from non-GMO wheat or corn, delivers a neutral taste that preserves original flavor, along with clinically proven digestive tolerance and exceptional process stability. The cellulosics portfolio includes METHOCEL , WELLENCE , ETHOCEL , TABULOSE®, and MICROCEL®, enabling customers to deliver texture, stability, processing performance, and consumer experiences across a wide range of food applications. With over 90 years of expertise, Roquette stands at the forefront of food and nutrition innovation, pioneering healthier, more sustainable, plant-based food solutions.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Univar Solutions beyond cellulosics to include plant proteins and fibers,” said Gaetan Fauvarque, Head of Global Distribution Management for Roquette’s Nutrition and Bio-industry Business Unit. “This expanded relationship will make more of our products available to customers in North America. Together, we can build on our respective strengths to bring innovative plant-based solutions to more customers and better respond to evolving needs across the food and nutrition industry.”

The portfolio will support a range of food and beverage applications including protein beverages, fortified snacks, plant-based diets, baked goods, and meat alternatives — aligning with key market trends such as protein fortification, plant-based diets, weight management therapeutics, and increased fiber intake. With a strong focus on nutraceuticals and sports nutrition, the portfolio’s novel ingredients also help consumers adopt and maintain healthier lifestyles.

Learn how Foodology by Univar Solutions helps brands stay ahead of evolving consumer preferences by delivering high-quality ingredients and innovative recipes.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Roquette

Roquette is a global leader in sustainable plant-based solutions and driving innovations that are shaping the future of nutrition, health, and the bioindustry. The company harnesses natural resources such as wheat, corn, seaweed, and cellulose to craft high-performance ingredients used in everyday foods, oral medications, advanced biopharmaceuticals, and a range of bio-based products. A family-owned company with over 90 years of expertise and 11,000 employees, Roquette serves clients in over 150 countries and is committed to creating lasting value for customers, patients, consumers, and society. Together, we turn the potential of nature into the essentials of life. Discover more about Roquette here.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

[email protected]

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