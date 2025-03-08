Unite to Enhance Employment Opportunities



Bandar Seri Begawan: Regarding employment opportunities in the country, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd. Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy explained that concerted efforts and commitment from all parties are important in increasing job opportunities in line with the qualifications of graduates. This was in response to the issues raised by Yang Berhormat Dayang Hajah Safiah binti Sheikh Haji Abd Salam, and Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Awang Suyoi bin Haji Osman.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat emphasized the importance of producing graduates who not only have skills relevant to industry needs but are also entrepreneurial, innovative and able to adapt to changes in the job market. With such characteristics, they are not only able to create opportunities for themselves but also become agents of change as creators of future jobs.

