UNISSA Launches New Programmes at Open Day

Tutong: The Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA) introduced several new academic programmes during its Open Day event at the Sinaut Campus in the Tutong District. The event, held on the morning of February 15, showcased the new Dual Degree Programme in Islamic Finance offered by the Faculty of Economics and Islamic Finance. Additionally, the Bachelor of Islamic Finance with Honours Programme is now available through the Labuan Faculty of International Finance at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the Open Day aimed to provide insight into the various academic programmes available at UNISSA. Among the new offerings are the Dual Degree Programme in Development Management and the Bachelor of Business Management with Honours Programme, both provided by the Economics and Management Science Department at the International Islamic University Malaysia. Furthermore, the Centre of Islamic Manuscript Studies at UNISSA has introduced two new graduate-level programmes.

