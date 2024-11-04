UBD Incubation Festival Showcases Student Innovation.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Universiti Brunei Darussalam Incubation Festival, known as INCUFEST 2024, is underway with a four-day event celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship by bringing together students and industry leaders. The festival’s Opening Ceremony took place this morning at the Student Centre Building, UBD.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the festival, themed ‘A Celebration of Ideas and Innovation,’ features 45 projects developed by UBD’s incubation students, final-year students from the School of Digital Science, and researchers. The event was attended by Awang Allen On, Director of the Business Ecosystem and Industry Division at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, along with Doctor Masairol bin Haji Masri, Assistant Vice Chancellor of UBD. Six projects have been selected as finalists for the Reach Pitch Day Competition, highlighting their practical entrepreneurial initiatives.