Typhoon-Affected Ilocos Fisherfolk Receive 45,000 Fingerlings

LAOAG CITY—The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has distributed thousands of bangus (milkfish) fingerlings to fisherfolk in Ilocos Norte, whose ponds and fish cages were damaged by previous typhoons, to ensure future supplies.

According to the Philippines News Agency, BFAR-Ilocos Norte Senior Aquaculturist, "The distribution of fingerlings is part of our recovery assistance to fishermen affected by calamities before. Overall, we have distributed 45,000 pieces of fingerlings in the city of Laoag and the towns of Pagudpud, Paoay, and Currimao." On Thursday, around 10,000 pieces of bangus fry were distributed to Currimao fisherfolk to boost their production.

Dagdagan hopes that this intervention will help the affected fisherfolk increase their harvest, supporting food security and boosting fish production in the province after it incurred multi-million damages in fisheries due to previous calamities. "This is a big help for us. Thank you BFAR for all the help and assistance," said Mariano Garcia, president of the Barangay Victoria Fisherman's Association Inc.

In the latest report on fish production by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Ilocos Region's overall fisheries production reached 33,173.96 metric tons in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2.2 percent or 792 metric tons from a year ago due to extreme temperatures and the high cost of feeds and fuel.