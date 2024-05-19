Tutong District Hosts Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony to Promote Quranic Love

TUTONG - A Khatam Al-Qur'an Ceremony was held at the Kampung Penanjong Mosque, organized by the Tutong District Mosque Affairs Office's Imarah Division in cooperation with the Kampung Penanjong Mosque Takmir Committee.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The event included participants from the Tadarus Subuh Group encompassing 12 mosques within the district. According to organizers, over 160 individuals attended, including mosque committee members and congregants. The ceremony aimed to foster a deeper connection with the Al-Qur'an. Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs, and Yang Berhormat Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, Member of the Legislative Council, were among the attendees.