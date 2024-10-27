Tutong Berselawat’ Event



The Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee in Tutong Town in collaboration with the Muslimah and Ibadurrahman Youth Group held the Tutong Berselawat 2.0 Ceremony in conjunction with the Mosque’s 58th Anniversary, 26th October night.

Also held was a talk titled ‘Sunnah dihayati, hidup diberkati’. It organised by Al-Busyra Group and is hoped to further glorify the mosque with beneficial activities and to make reciting selawat as part of daily lives.

Source: Radio Television Brunei