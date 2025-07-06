Trio Fun Race Showcases Competitive Spirit Among Cyclists



Bukit ambog: 27 cyclists competed in the Trio Fun Race 2025 in Bukit Ambog, Mukim Pekan Tutong, on the morning of July 6th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was organized by the Four Thirty Cycling Team in collaboration with the Mukim Keriam Consultative Council. The race aimed to provide cyclists with a competitive platform, encourage sportsmanship, and promote a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, it sought to highlight Bukit Ambog as a destination for extreme sports enthusiasts. Prizes were awarded by Awang Haji Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer, acknowledging the achievements of the participants.

