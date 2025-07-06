Athletic

Trio Fun Race Showcases Competitive Spirit Among Cyclists

2 days ago


Bukit ambog: 27 cyclists competed in the Trio Fun Race 2025 in Bukit Ambog, Mukim Pekan Tutong, on the morning of July 6th.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was organized by the Four Thirty Cycling Team in collaboration with the Mukim Keriam Consultative Council. The race aimed to provide cyclists with a competitive platform, encourage sportsmanship, and promote a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, it sought to highlight Bukit Ambog as a destination for extreme sports enthusiasts. Prizes were awarded by Awang Haji Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer, acknowledging the achievements of the participants.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Table Tennis Talent Search Programme Unveils Young Athletes in Temburong

2 days ago

Tug of War in Conjunction with Royal Birthday Celebration

2 days ago

Open Golf Championship Prize Presentation

2 days ago

Brunei Under-15 Youth League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

4 days ago
Back to top button