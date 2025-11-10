Tres Thompson joins Meltwater as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater , a leading global provider of media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced the appointment of Tres Thompson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 35 years of experience in accounting, finance, and operational leadership within both privately held and publicly traded technology companies, Thompson brings a wealth of expertise to the Meltwater Executive Team.

Most recently, Thompson served as CFO of HighRadius, a global SaaS company specializing in AI solutions for the office of the CFO. Prior to that, he held the position of CFO at Velsera, a health technology company, and was CFO and COO at Symplr, a SaaS platform serving the healthcare industry. Tres brings significant experience leading high-growth, private-equity backed organizations to successful exits, as well as M&A and integration expertise, to his new role at Meltwater.

“I’m excited to join Meltwater at such a dynamic moment in the company’s growth journey,” said Tres Thompson, CFO of Meltwater. “The products, the people and the history of profitable growth create incredible opportunities to continue to scale, drive operational excellence and create long-term value.”

“Tres brings deep financial and operational experience that will be instrumental as we continue to drive sustainable growth at Meltwater,” said John Box, CEO of Meltwater. “His track record and history of results at high-growth, global SaaS organizations make him a strong addition to our leadership team.”

Thompson will lead Meltwater’s global central operations and finance organizations, overseeing financial strategy, operations, and investor relations as the company continues to strengthen its position as a leader in AI-powered media and social intelligence.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

Corporate Communications Director

[email protected]

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer, and sales intelligence. By analyzing approximately 1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9572473