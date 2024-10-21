Transfer of the Measurement Standards Division



The Ministry of Finance and Economy informed that the Measurement Standards Division, under the Department of Scientific Services, Ministry of Health has been transferred to the Industry and Business Ecosystem Division, Ministry of Finance and Economy.

All operations managed by the division under the Ministry of Health are now under the management of the Ministry of Finance and Economy effective 1st September 2024 and the division is now known as the Measurement Standards Unit under the Industry and Business Ecosystem Division, Ministry of Finance and Economy. In this regard, the payment counter for calibration services provided by the Measurement Standards Unit has also moved to the Measurement Standards Unit building in Kampung Anggerek Desa.

Source: Radio Television Brunei