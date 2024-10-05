TPB wins best nat’l tourism organization in Asia



BANGKOK, THAILAND – For the second year in a row, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), has been named the Best National Tourism Organization in Asia at the 33rd Annual TTG Travel Awards.

The prestigious event, held in Bangkok on Sept. 26, 2024, brought together the region’s top industry leaders to celebrate travel and tourism excellence.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco expressed immense pride in the award, highlighting the commitment of the DOT and TPB to elevate the Philippines as a world-class destination.

“This prestigious award is a true reflection of the Department of Tourism’s and the Tourism Promotions Board’s unwavering dedication to positioning the Philippines as a premier destination in Asia, fully supporting President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision of transforming the country into a tourism powerhouse. Under the leadership of COO Marga Nograles, the TPB team’s tireless efforts have been pivotal in elevating Philippine

tourism on the global stage,” Frasco said in a DOT news release issued on Friday.

“Their success at the Incentive Travel and Conventions Meetings Asia (ITandCMA), generating over PHP1.7 billion in initial sales leads, further highlights our commitment to establishing the Philippines as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).”

The award culminated TPB’s participation in the ITandCMA from Sept. 24-26, alongside 21 key players from the Philippine MICE industry.

The MICE Philippines: We Take Your Business to Heart program was prominently featured, further solidifying the country’s status as a premier MICE destination.

‘We are extremely honored and grateful to be named ‘Best National Tourism Organization’ once again this year. This recognition serves as a testament to the trust and confidence that travel agents around the world have placed in the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines,” Nograles said.

“Your votes inspire us to continue showcasing the beauty, culture,

and potential of our beloved country.’

The Philippines has been joining ITandCMA since its inception in 1993 to ensure the country’s positioning at the forefront of Asia-Pacific MICE and Corporate suppliers.

TPB’s participation in the ITandCMA underlines the organization’s steadfast commitment to promoting the country on a global scale.

Notably, this year’s delegation was the largest that TPB has led for the three-day event organized by TTG.

The TTG Travel Awards, established in 1989, stands as one of the most prestigious honors in the Asia-Pacific travel industry, celebrating excellence across numerous categories, including travel suppliers and outstanding achievements.

The 33rd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2024 recognized 106 winners, including Fairmont Makati for the Best Hotel in Manila, Conrad Manila for the Best Business Hotel in the Philippines, Okada Manila for the Best Meetings and Conventions Hotel in the Philippines, and SMX Convention Center for the Best Convention and Exhibition Center in the Ph

ilippines.

The TTG Travel Awards honor both well-established and emerging leaders in the industry, further underscoring the dynamic landscape of travel and tourism in the region. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency