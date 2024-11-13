Tourism Development Department Hosts Introductory Tour for Hong Kong Travel Agents.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Tourism Development Department, in collaboration with various tourism stakeholders, recently hosted an introductory tour for nine travel agents from Hong Kong. The initiative aimed to highlight the nation’s cultural, natural, and adventure-filled attractions.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the four-day visit included engaging activities such as hands-on organic farming and seasonal fruit harvesting. The agents also visited several hotels to assess their quality and suitability for potential clients. The feedback from the travel agents was positive, with particular praise for the country’s diverse wildlife and scenic landscapes, including the stunning Luagan Lalak. The tour concluded with a networking session with the Tourism Development Department to explore future collaboration opportunities.