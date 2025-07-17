TMJE Pop-Up Market Celebrates His Majesty’s 79th Birthday with Local Enterprises

Bandar seri begawan: In conjunction with His Majesty’s 79th Birthday Celebration, the TMJE Pop-Up Market was launched on the afternoon of July 17 at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas in the capital. The event features the participation of local micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as students from the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the pop-up market was inaugurated by Doctor Hajah Lilly Suzana binti Haji Shamsu, Assistant Rector of UNISSA. The event aims to provide participants with exposure to real-world business settings and to foster the development of practical skills and an entrepreneurial mindset among youth.

The market is scheduled to run until July 20, operating daily from 4 in the afternoon to 9 in the evening. The initiative not only celebrates His Majesty’s birthday but also supports local businesses and student entrepreneurs in their ventures.