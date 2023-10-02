Tim launches digital booths, new infotainment and charging services

TURIN, Italy, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From infotainment to charging smartphones, from digital payments to calls. Tim’s phone boxes become, thanks to the collaboration with Urban Vision, ‘smart stations’ for the cities of the future and allow touch-screen access to a wide range of digital services and content.

“When we talk about Tim,” explained the CEO of Tim, Pietro Labriola, during Italian Tech Week in Turin, “in our collective imagination we all physicalise the former Telecom Italia with telephone booths. Therefore, we risk projecting the image of a company that looks at the future through the rear-view mirror. We must propel ourselves into the future. These digital booths will make it possible to provide citizens with a range of services related to tourism, information, but also security and social services. What we are envisaging with our partner Urban Vision is a button that would allow a woman in danger to call out and be assisted with a video call for a higher level of safety. So, innovation and image. A symbiosis that leads us to say that Tim is future-oriented.” The plan is to install 2,500 booths. The project will start in the city of Milan, where approximately 450 smart stations will be progressively installed. The initiative will subsequently extend to 13 other major Italian cities.

The new booths will provide citizens with ‘digital stations’ for infotainment services, charging smartphones, online payments and ticketing, and free calls to national landline and mobile numbers. With a completely new design, they also feature sensor applications that will allow people with motor disabilities, language barriers or visual impairments to access information and services. Another interesting function concerns the possibility for the municipalities involved to support culture, tourism and institutions, providing their citizens with, for example, information on the city’s artistic offer, on the programming of cinemas, theatres and museums, on concerts and other events, on how to buy tickets, choose a restaurant, book a taxi, check weather forecasts and public transport timetables, get updates on traffic, and so on.

