Ticket sold in Laguna wins P55.3-M Grand Lotto jackpot

A bettor from Laguna province is the country's latest millionaire after winning the PHP55.3-million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 on Saturday. The bettor guessed the winning combination of 04-16-26-24-14-47 and will take home PHP55,394,255.40, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) reported on Sunday. The ticket was bought in the City of San Pedro. The bettor may claim his check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards. Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Eleven other bettors won PHP100,000 each when they got five out of the six winning digits; 822 settled for PHP1,500 each for four correct digits; and 16,369 will win PHP60 for three correct digits. The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to climb to PHP104 million while at least PHP15.8 million are at stake in SuperLotto 6/49, both on Sunday. On Monday, the jackpot prize of MegaLotto 6/45 may reach at least PHP197 million. The PCSO urges the public to patronize their games as a large chunk of revenues goes to charity programs.

Source: Philippines News Agency