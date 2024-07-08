Brunei News Gazette

Three Arrested in Las Piñas Drug Sting, P3 Million Worth of Shabu Seized

Jul 7, 2024

LAS PIÑAS — In a successful sting operation conducted by the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) on Saturday, three individuals were arrested in Barangay Pulang Lupa 1, Las Piñas City, with over PHP3 million worth of suspected shabu confiscated.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspects, aged 58, 48, and 47, were detained during a buy-bust operation that resulted in the seizure of 450 grams of suspected shabu, valued at approximately PHP3,060,000. Matta reported that the individuals were transported to the PDEG's Special Operations Unit-National Capital Region office. They are facing charges under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. All confiscated evidence was turned over to the Forensic Group at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

