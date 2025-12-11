The Global Water Awards 2026 opens nominations with expanded opportunities to be shortlisted

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After undergoing a rebrand, nominations for the Global Water Awards 2026 are now open until 27th February, 23:59 GMT. With a new AI-focused category and an expanded shortlist, there are now more opportunities than ever to promote your achievements to a global network of water professionals.

The Global Water Awards is a Global Water Intelligence (GWI) initiative. Recognising excellence across 15 categories in water, wastewater, technology and desalination, these awards are the international water industry’s most revered honour.

Many of those shortlisted for the awards have gone on to close some of the biggest business deals that the industry has ever seen. Previous winners span from transnational water management companies, investors, and EPC firms, to utilities, industrial water users, and not-for-profit water providers. View a full list of previous winners: https://globalwaterawards.com/winners.

Nominations are open to all, and the shortlist is promoted to GWI’s audience of 40,000+ readers. Winners are announced live at the Global Water Awards ceremony at the Global Water Summit in Madrid. Nominations should be submitted before 27th February, 23:59 GMT via a secure portal on the Global Water Awards website: https://globalwaterawards.com/.

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry. Over the last 25 years we have built our business around being a trusted interface between our clients and their markets, providing our customers with high-level intelligence that enables them to make the most informed strategic decisions for their business. We cover municipal markets and every industrial vertical as well as technology, finance and economics.

