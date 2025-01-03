The European Art of Taste celebrates Tomato, an icon of European taste and quality

Fresh or processed, tomato is the beating heart of Mediterranean cuisine, prized for its unmistakable flavour and exceptional nutritional properties, is the star of the ‘Postcards from Europe’ series

EU Logos BEIJING, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first photographic video dedicated to tomato produced as part of The European project Art of Taste: Fruit and Veg Masterpieces is now online. This extraordinary product is one of the absolute protagonists of European fruit and vegetable excellence, a true masterpiece of nature that encompasses taste, versatility and tradition.

Tomato, with its simplicity and extraordinary ability to adapt to any preparation, has also always been a source of artistic inspiration. It is no coincidence that the famous Pop Art movement celebrated it, as witnessed by Andy Warhol’s iconic interpretation of Campbell’s soup cans, transformed into a symbol of an era and a collective imagination.

In Mediterranean recipes, tomato is not simply an ingredient, but a true protagonist telling stories of cultures, traditions and flavours. Whether used in the form of sauce, puree or fresh, each preparation celebrates the history and identity of our land, creating a deep bond between generations through taste.

The real mastery lies in knowing how to choose the right product for each recipe, respecting the unique characteristics of the different processes. Tomato puree, velvety and uniform, is ideal for smooth and creamy sauces, perfect for quick and delicate condiments such as pasta sauces. Tomato pulp, with its rustic texture and visible chunks, is the perfect choice for pizza or full-bodied dishes such as stews, soups or ragù, in which the tomato can gradually release its flavour. Peeled tomatoes, on the other hand, keep the original shape of the tomato intact, offering a unique versatility: they can be crushed, cut or used whole, making them perfect for traditional preparations such as pasta with tomato sauce or long cooking sauces.

The project The European Art of Taste aims to highlight precisely these peculiarities, bringing to the attention of an international audience the authenticity and the quality of the Italian tomato, a symbol of European tradition and excellence. The video, directed by Lorenzo Pasquinelli, in less than a minute celebrates the art of cooking through the tomato, the undisputed protagonist of every dish. These culinary creations are not just delicacies to be savoured, but true tales to be discovered: stories of deep roots, age-old traditions and an unbreakable bond with the land. Each dish thus becomes a work of art that unites the past and the present, exalting the tomato as a universal symbol of taste, culture and quality.

The full video is available at this link

News about The European Art of Taste and CSO Italy

The project The European Art of Taste – Fruit & Veg Masterpieces aims to promote and inform about high-quality European fruits and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group e Oranfrizer.

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy’s leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy’s mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed are those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the awarding administration can be held responsible for them.

