

Fremont: A relatively little-known information technology executive is running Tesla’s sales team as the electric carmaker grapples with a drop in sales, according to people familiar with the matter.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Raj Jegannathan, a senior executive with a wide purview including several IT and data functions, recently took over the sales role. Some inside Tesla have interpreted this to mean that Jegannathan has assumed the role of Troy Jones, Tesla’s top sales executive in North America until he departed earlier this month after 15 years with the company, said the people.

