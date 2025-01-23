General

Temporary Road Closure at Jalan Selangan-Bokok in Temburong

2 days ago


Temburong: The road at Jalan Selangan-Bokok, Kampung Belais in Temburong District is temporarily closed, starting on 23rd January. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development announced that the closure is to allow landslide clearing works at the location.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to plan ahead and take alternative routes. The department is undertaking necessary measures to ensure the safety and convenience of the public while the clearing works are underway.

