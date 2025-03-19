Temporary Partial Road Closure and Parking Area at Lorong Jalan Bunga Melor



Seria: Part of the road and parking area at Lorong Jalan Bunga Melor, Seria is temporarily closed, 19th March 2025, for sewer pipe inspection works. The closure started at 8 in the evening and will remain in effect until the work is completed.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department advised road users to always be cautious and obey the traffic signage. The department has not specified an exact timeline for the completion of the inspection works but emphasized the importance of public safety during this period.