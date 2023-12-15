Home General Temporary Lane Closure on Jalan Masjid Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien for Asphalt Resurfacing...

Temporary Lane Closure on Jalan Masjid Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien for Asphalt Resurfacing Works

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - The Public Works Department of the Ministry of Development has announced a temporary half-lane closure on Jalan Masjid Omar 'Ali Saifuddien. The closure, which began on December 15, 2023, is scheduled to last until December 26, 2023, and will be in effect nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the lane closure is necessary to facilitate asphalt resurfacing works on the road. During this period, road users are advised to exercise caution by slowing down and adhering to the posted traffic signs and speed limits. The department's decision to conduct these works during nighttime hours is intended to minimize disruption to the daily traffic flow.

