Temporary Half Road Closure at Simpang 842

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the road at Simpang 842, Jalan Bukit Silat, Kampung Jangsak is temporarily closed starting 10th February until further notice. The Public Works Department announced that the temporary closure is due to the road embankment failure.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to be cautious and to comply with the traffic signs and speed limit. The department urges motorists to stay informed about the closure and to plan their routes accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

