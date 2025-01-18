Temporary Half Road Closure at Jalan Utama Berakas



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half the road at Jalan Utama Berakas towards the Berakas roundabout near Berakas Secondary School is temporarily closed, starting from the night of 18th January. The closure will last until 5 in the morning to facilitate maintenance or painting works on the bridge.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to comply with the traffic road signs and adhere to the speed limit during this period. In related news, a new traffic light at Jalan Tutong / Jalan Mulaut Tanjong Nangka will commence operation on 19th January, starting at 10 in the morning.

Motorists are reminded to exercise extra caution in the area to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.