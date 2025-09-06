Temporary Closure of Fuel Stations for Pump Accuracy Verification

Bandar seri begawan: The verification of accuracy readings on fuel dispensing pumps at various fuel stations will be carried out. Considering the safety and well-being of the public as well as the workforce involved throughout the inspection and verification process, the relevant fuel stations will be closed from 9 in the morning until completion, with the whole process estimated to take two hours.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Industry and Business Ecosystem Division (IBE) through the Weights and Measures Unit (SDT) under the Ministry of Finance and Economy informed that the verification of accuracy readings on fuel dispensing pumps are routine inspections conducted three times a year.