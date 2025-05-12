Talk and Workshop on Islamic Medical Practices Held by Key Ministries



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and the State Mufti Department organized a talk and workshop focusing on Islamic Medical Practices, which took place at Dewan Al-‘Afiah, Ministry of Health.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by prominent figures including Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor AWANG Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health; and Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti. The gathering served as an introduction to Islamic medical practices, featuring both talks and workshops.





Sheikh Doctor Haji Jahid bin Haji Sidek, President of Persatuan Kebajikan Bina Budi Malaysia and Founder of Pusat Rawatan Islam Manarah (PRIM), delivered the talk. The workshop had participants from senior officials of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and the State Mufti Department, along with officers from the Religious Services of the Ministry of Health’s Hospitals.

