Tadarus and Munajat Ramadhan Ceremony Held in Belait District



Belait: A Tadarus Al-Qur’an Ceremony, organized by a delegation from the Islamic Da’wah Centre, took place at two locations in Belait District. The event aimed to engage new converts, known as Muallaf, in Ramadhan through religious activities.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the delegation was led by Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The morning session of the tadarus ceremony was held at the Kampung Merangking Religious Hall in Ulu Belait. In the afternoon, a similar ceremony took place with the participation of Muallaf at Al-Mashor Mosque in Kampung Sungai Mau. The ceremony also featured a virtual Munajat Ramadhan.