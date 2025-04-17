General

Syarikat Saifuddin Sdn Bhd Fined for Illegal Waste Dumping in Tutong

3 days ago


Tutong: A company has been issued a compound fine for dumping waste in an open forested area. Syarikat Saifuddin Sdn Bhd, located in Kampung Telisai, Tutong, faced a $1,000 penalty under the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the offence was discovered during a patrol by the Enforcement Unit of the Tutong District Office on 16th April 2025. The company is mandated to settle the compound fine within a seven-day period.

