Syarikat Nur Sabrina Fined for Rubbish Dumping Under Miscellaneous Offences Act



Tutong: A company was issued a compound fine for violating the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021. Syarikat Nur Sabrina Sendirian Berhad was issued a $1,000 compound fine by the Enforcement Unit, Tutong District Office, for the offence of dumping rubbish in a public area. The company is required to settle the compound fine within seven days.

According to Radio Television Brunei, in default, the company will be brought before the court and if convicted will be sentenced to a fine of not less than $2,000 and not exceeding $10,000. For a second or subsequent offence, the penalties increase significantly, with a potential fine of not less than $10,000 and not exceeding $30,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.