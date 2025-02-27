General

Syariah Courts Hosts UK Supreme Court Deputy President for Legal Exchange

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The Syariah Courts, State Judiciary Department, welcomed The Right Honourable Lord Hodge, Deputy President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, for a courtesy call at the Brunei Supreme Court and Syariah Courts Building. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Awang Haji Salim bin Haji Besar, the Chief Syar’ie Judge, hosted the meeting.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the visit facilitated an exchange of views and experiences on Syariah legal and judicial matters between Brunei and the UK. The discussion underscored the importance of international dialogue in enhancing the understanding and practice of Syariah law within the judicial systems of both nations.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Launch of ‘Faces of Brunei: Stories of A Nation’ Book

2 days ago

Brunei District Representatives Discuss Strategies for Global Tourism Promotion

2 days ago

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Asnaf Mualaf With Basic Food Items

2 days ago

Japanese Embassy Holds Reception for Emperor’s 65th Birthday Celebration

2 days ago
Back to top button