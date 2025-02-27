Syariah Courts Hosts UK Supreme Court Deputy President for Legal Exchange



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Syariah Courts, State Judiciary Department, welcomed The Right Honourable Lord Hodge, Deputy President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, for a courtesy call at the Brunei Supreme Court and Syariah Courts Building. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Awang Haji Salim bin Haji Besar, the Chief Syar’ie Judge, hosted the meeting.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the visit facilitated an exchange of views and experiences on Syariah legal and judicial matters between Brunei and the UK. The discussion underscored the importance of international dialogue in enhancing the understanding and practice of Syariah law within the judicial systems of both nations.

