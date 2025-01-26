Syariah Court Cases Show Mixed Trends in 2024



Bandar Seri Begawan: Cases registered at Syariah Courts that have been resolved showed an improvement in 2024. However, criminal cases registered under the Religious Council and Kadis Court Act have risen, with premarital sex cases recording the highest compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, divorce cases outside of court without permission recorded the highest last year compared to 2023. Based on the statistics by Syariah Courts, State Judiciary Department, 2,590 ‘Mal’ cases have been recorded nationwide.





According to Radio Television Brunei, from the figure, 1,340 Mal cases were registered at the Syariah Subordinate Court, with 1,160 cases having been resolved. Meanwhile, the High Court resolved 1,132 cases out of 1,242 cases. The Syariah Appeals Court recorded 8 cases, with 3 having been resolved.





For criminal cases, 752 were registered at the Syariah Subordinate Court, with 626 cases having been completed. The High Court resolved 11 out of 22 cases, and one case is recorded at the Appeal Court which is still in review.





Last year, the Sulh Unit recorded 78 cases, with 75 cases registered at the Subordinate Court, and 3 at the High Court.





The Syariah courts also processed 2,490 domestic marriages, 647 domestic divorces, 4 annulments, and 21 ruju or reconciliation in 2024.

