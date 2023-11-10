Surigao del Norte’s ‘Little Maldives’ Set for 3-Month Environmental Rehab

Claver, Surigao del Norte - The popular tourist destination, Kabujuan Islet, also known as the "Little Maldives," in Claver town, Surigao del Norte, will undergo a three-month rehabilitation starting from November 16, 2023, to February 16, 2024. Ephraim Consigna, the centralized booking officer at the Claver tourism office, announced the temporary closure, emphasizing the need for the islet's environmental rejuvenation.

According to Philippines News Agency, Municipal Ordinance No. 12, passed in 2021, mandates the closure to allow the islet to recuperate from daily human activities.

The islet, which receives an average of 60 visitors per day, will have a "breathing season" during the closure to recover from the influx of guests. During this period, municipal personnel will conduct clean-up activities and renovations of the facilities. Local scuba divers will also be permitted to visit the islet to check on the marine life. This rehabilitation effort follows a temporary closure in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, after which the islet reopened in May of the following year.