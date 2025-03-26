Sultan of Brunei Sends Congratulatory Message to Bangladesh on Independence Day



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Mohammed Shahabuddin, the President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The message extends warm wishes to the government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of their Independence Day.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Sultan expressed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes in his message. The communication underscores the friendly relations between Brunei Darussalam and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, highlighting the importance of such diplomatic gestures in strengthening bilateral ties.

