Sultan of Brunei Bestows Personal Gifts to Over 17,000 Recipients Nationwide



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has bestowed personal gifts to 17,352 recipients nationwide. The recipients include individuals with special needs, orphans, the poor, and those receiving monthly welfare assistance, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidil Fitri celebration. This marks the 16th year of the gift distribution, aimed at alleviating the burden on specific groups within the country. The distribution ceremony commenced with the Sultan’s sons and daughters, acting as his personal representatives, distributing gifts at designated centers across the four districts.





According to Radio Television Brunei, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, represented His Majesty at the Brunei Muara District ceremony held at the Reception Hall, Istana Nurul Iman. Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah graced the ceremony at Baitur Rahmah, Istana Nurul Iman, as His Majesty’s personal representative.





The ceremony commenced with the arrival of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, who was welcomed by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence. The event began with the recital of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat, led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar. During the ceremony, the Crown Prince presented the Sultan’s personal gifts to one thousand recipients from the Brunei Muara District.

