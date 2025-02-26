Sultan of Brunei Approves Changes to Legislative Council Sessions and Health Service Policies



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has consented to significant changes regarding the frequency of the Legislative Council sessions and the healthcare service charges for stateless Permanent Residents. These announcements were made during a titah at the Official Opening Ceremony of the First Meeting of the 21st Legislative Council Session.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Sultan announced that the Legislative Council will now convene twice a year, starting this year. This change is part of broader efforts to encourage economic diversification and improve national productivity and revenue across various sectors and emerging industries. Additionally, the Sultan approved updates to the existing service charge policy, allowing stateless Permanent Residents to access health services similar to those provided to Brunei Darussalam citizens.





During his address, His Majesty expressed gratitude to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala for the opportunity to gather for the First Meeting of the 21st Legislative Council Session. He emphasized the importance of continued transformation within the country to bolster productivity and revenue. The Sultan’s remarks underscore the commitment to adapting policies that align with the evolving needs of the nation and its residents.

