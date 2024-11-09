Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge Illuminated for World Town Planning Day Celebration.



Bandar Seri Begawan: In conjunction with the World Town Planning Day Celebration, the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge is lit with colourful lights. It acts as a manifestation of the commitment of the Town and Country Planning Department in promoting the importance of integrated development and collaboration between parties, in generating sustainable development.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the World Town Planning Day Celebration is celebrated globally in November. It is also part of the department’s initiative in promoting the importance of land use and integrated development in generating an optimal, orderly and resilient development environment. The lights are lit until 18th November.