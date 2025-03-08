Strengthening Quality Public Services: Focus on Human Resources and Governance



Bandar Seri Begawan: Strengthening quality human resources in the public service and efforts to empower language and culture were among the focus of deliberations of the First Meeting of the 21st Legislative Council session on the seventh day, 8th March 2025. The council first began with responses to the queries on the Causes of the Decline in the ‘Government Effectiveness Index’ and the Public Sector Performance Grading Program, 3 PSA, as well as strategies to enhance good governance and public service excellence. Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence, in response to the query by Yang Berhormat Dayang Hajah Safiah binti Sheikh Haji Abd Salam, touched on three main aspects of the Ministry’s strategic planning direction.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the first aspect discussed was Human Resource Development. Strengthening human resources is a priority in developing quality public services with the introduction of the public service capability development framework, CDF. The aim is to ensure that public service personnel are well-equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the demands of their roles effectively.





The second aspect highlighted was organisation excellence. The Ministry is committed to enhancing the effectiveness of government organisations through several key initiatives. It was informed that the Management Services Department, MSD, is implementing the public sector performance grading programme, 3 PSA, to monitor and improve the efficiency of public sector operations.





Finally, the discussion also focused on the digitalisation and innovation aspect in public service delivery. One of the key initiatives is the implementation of the human resource system, SSM, by the Department of Public Services. This system is expected to streamline processes and improve service delivery, ensuring a more responsive and efficient public service sector.

