State Mufti Emphasizes Importance of Knowledge at Educational Programme



Bandar Seri Begawan: Undergraduates are not only a light for the nation and the country, but also for themselves. They are bearers of the light that is knowledge whether it is the knowledge of the world or the Hereafter. The matter was explained by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti, while giving advice during the Brunei Students in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia Education Programme, who are on vacation. The ceremony took place at the State Mufti Department, 18th January morning.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme was organised by the Scholarship Management Department, Ministry of Education. It was held for undergraduates who are on a bi-annual holiday under the Government Scholarship scheme, Education Loan Assistance Scheme, and Private Students.

