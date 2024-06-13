Sta. Catalina Port Project to Boost Economy, Tourism in Ilocos Sur

Manila - The development of Sta. Catalina Port is expected to spur connectivity, economy, and tourism in Ilocos Sur, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, during the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the port development project in Sta. Catalina, such port projects are vital in improving the country's maritime infrastructure and facilities. "The project will be a vital component in tourism development and revitalizing the local fishing industry in Ilocos Sur," Sarmiento said.

Sta. Catalina Mayor Edgar Rapanut expressed gratitude to the DOTr, noting that the project will benefit Sta. Catalina and nearby towns. "This development will be a big help because it will turn the port into a transport hub. Secondly, it will help with internal tourism, and third, it will help the fishing industry because it will allow fishing vessels to dock," Rapanut said.

On Tuesday, Sarmiento signed a similar MOA with Corcuera Mayor Elmer Fruelda for the development of Corcuera Port in Romblon. He said such port projects are meant to benefit both passengers and trade, promoting economic progress in regional areas of the country.