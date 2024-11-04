General

SSEAYP Participants Depart For Japan.

Bandar Seri Begawan: 15 youths and one leader departed to Japan last night to participate in the 48th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme, SSEAYP. Present at the Brunei International Airport to bid farewell was Dayang Hajah Umi Kalthum binti Haji Abdul Karim, Director of Youth and Sports.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the SSEAYP programme, which is taking place for 38 days until the 11th of December, involves over one hundred sixty youths from 11 countries.

