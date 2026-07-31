Hosted as part of Sichuan’s international cultural tourism promotion efforts, the event was supported by Chengdu International Communications Co., Ltd.

BANGKOK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 21, the “Splendid Sichuan: Land of Abundance” Cultural Tourism Promotion Event was held at Bangkok’s China Cultural Center. Co-organized by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the China Cultural Center in Bangkok, and the China National Tourism Office in Bangkok, the event targeted Thailand’s inbound travel market and showcased Sichuan’s cultural and tourism offerings.

Attendees included representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism & Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Association of Thai Travel Agents, and the Thai Travel Agents Association, along with tourism professionals and media from both countries.

Group photo of delegates from China and Thailand

Titled “Splendid Sichuan: Land of Abundance”, the event featured a Thai-language promotional video highlighting Sichuan’s landscapes and culture, and introduced the “10,000 Free Tickets Giveaway” campaign covering Thai travelers’ top 15 Sichuan scenic destinations. Three lucky attendees won Thailand-Chengdu round-trip flight tickets. CHEN Guanghao, Director of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, spoke on Sichuan’s natural wonders and invited Thai attendees to explore Sichuan.

Group photo with lucky audience members at the event

Sichuan tourism enterprises also presented promotional programs, showcasing the province’s readiness to serve international visitors through superlative transportation, products, and services.

Sichuan Airlines introduced its five Thailand-Sichuan routes for this winter season, enhancing air connectivity for business travelers and tourists. Sichuan Xin Yiyuan International Travel Agency presented the premium “Panda Train · Splendid Tianfu” rail experience, while Sichuan Yuhong International Travel Service introduced travel destinations and packages for Thai market.

Thai travel influencer Bemolibeam shared her Sichuan experience, highlighting its convenient transportation, blend of modern and traditional culture and breathtaking destinations such as Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong. Bemolibeam invited Thai attendees to discover Sichuan, saying: “Sichuan is closer than you think—a weekend away awaits.”

Through official presentations, industry exchanges, and travel stories, this event strengthened the appeal of “Splendid Sichuan: Land of Abundance” in Thailand, laying a solid foundation for deeper Sichuan-Thailand tourism cooperation. A similarly themed public event on July 22 featured intangible cultural heritage displays, cultural products, Sichuan tea tastings, and interactive experiences, bringing Sichuan’s culture closer to Thai locals.

Looking ahead, Sichuan will continue expanding into key international markets, including Thailand, by optimizing tourism products and services to nurture inbound tourism growth.

Contact:

CAI Juanjuan

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