Southwest Monsoon ‘Habagat’ to Bring Rains and Potential Flash Floods to Luzon and Western Visayas

LUZON — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced on Friday that the southwest monsoon, locally known as 'habagat,' is expected to bring rain showers across Luzon and Western Visayas. The weather event will primarily affect the Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan with scattered rains and thunderstorms, potentially leading to flash floods and landslides.

According to Philippines News Agency, moderate to heavy rainfall in these areas may increase the risk of sudden floods and landslides. Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas are also anticipated to experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, which could extend to other parts of the country due to localized thunderstorms. Severe weather conditions such as severe thunderstorms are also a possibility, which could further contribute to the risk of hazardous natural events.

Moderate winds and moderate sea conditions are expected to prevail across Northern Luzon, while the rest of the regions will see light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas. PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja noted that no weather disturbances are currently being monitored inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, focusing attention on the impacts of 'habagat.'

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay vigilant, adhere to local advisories, and prepare for possible emergency situations as the monsoon season continues to influence weather patterns across the region.