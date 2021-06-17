The Youth Development Centre, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports held a Solat Hajat and Doa Kesyukuran ceremony in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee celebration of its establishment at Jalan Utama Tanah Jambu. The ceremony took place at the Kampung Salambigar Mosque.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister Of Culture, Youth And Sports. The ceremony began with the mass Maghrib prayer, reading of Surah Yasin and tahlil followed by doa kesyukuran. The centre celebrated its 25-year establishment on 2nd of June.

Source: Radio Television Brunei